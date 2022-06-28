John Cena was the star attraction and theme for WWE Raw in Texas on Monday night as the wrestler completed 20 years in the business.

On Monday night, WWE Raw celebrated 20 years of John Cena. 20 years since Cena made his debut for the promotion. It dominated most of the show with former and current WWE stars, including Vince McMahon, paying tribute to the legendary wrestler.

Amid multiple video packages and highlights of his storied career, Cena was also disrespected by Austin Theory while he chatted with Ezekiel. As Cena advised Ezekiel not to forget who he was, Theory interrupted and said his own success as a 24-year-old was more than what Cena had achieved in 20 years in the business. Not paying heed to this bait, Cena walked off leaving Theory fuming.

Later in the show, McMahon introduced Cena to the ring and he walked past a row of WWE locker room members standing up and applauding him.

In a fairly long promo, Cena talked about how the WWE fans have made him a better person and that nothing he does is just about him, "it's about us."

Theory wasn't part of the group of WWE wrestlers who gave Cena an ovation which suggests a match could be on the cards between the two.

That’s what WE needed and that’s what HE needed. Just a moment between John Cena and his WWE family. A night of fun segments, videos of memories, and a good ass time. A SOLD OUT crowd just showing love to a guy who has busted his ass to earn it. pic.twitter.com/BElhx2E2FB — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) June 28, 2022

Elsewhere on WWE Raw, final push for the Money in the Bank premium live event continued with Riddle and Becky Lynch grabbing the final spots in men's and women's ladder matches.

Plenty of superstars made the final surge in the Last Chance Battle Royal with a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the line. The 20-man list included Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, The Miz, Veer Mahaan and Riddle.

Ricochet accounted for the elimination of T-BAR. The Miz acted his way to sending AJ Styles out. That brought the field down to two - The Miz and Riddle. The Original Bro hit an RKO to The A-Lister, eliminating The Miz and earning a spot in the coveted match.

In the women's match, Becky Lynch had to go through Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H.,Tamina, Xia Li and Shayna Baszler to grab her place in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Lynch got rid of Li and Nikki A.S.H. with a Manhandle Slam and the Dis-arm-her respectively. She secured the win by delivering a Super Manhandle Slam on Doudrop to not just end her losing streak but also bag a golden ticket.

WWE Raw Results:

Riddle wins, last eliminating the Miz to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match

Montez Ford def. Jey Uso, earns the right to choose the stipulation for their title match at Money in the Bank

AJ Styles def. The Miz

Liv Morgan def. Alexa Bliss

Bobby Lashley def. Chad Gable & Otis Dozovic in a handicapped match

Becky Lynch wins, last eliminating Doudrop to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match

