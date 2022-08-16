WWE Raw Results: Theory defeats Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley successfully defends US Title
Also on WWE Raw that aired on 15 August, Riddle returned and ignited a fierce brawl with Seth Rollins.
WWE Raw: On a dramatic episode of WWE Raw, Theory got the better of Dolph Ziggler in the main event; Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Title against AJ Styles and Alexa Bliss & Asuka advanced to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament with a victory over Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop.
Having squared off backstage earlier in the evening, Theory and Ziggler wanted some quick action when their match kicked off. Both wrestlers began brawling as soon as the bell was rung.
Ziggler played defensive and a jumping DDT gave him a breather from what was a fast-paced and hard-hitting clash.
After several close counts, Theory hit his finisher for a clean win over the former world champion.
Also in the evening, Lashley put his title on the line for a second straight week. Up to challenge this time was AJ Styles.
AJ started better but was quickly overtaken by the sheer power of Lashley. The speed and agility that Styles had shown initially started to wear off with Lashley throwing AJ around the ring.
Presence of Ciampa and The Miz ringside added to the dramatics of the clash. Before The Miz could intervene and attack Styles, a person from the crowd looked to get involved. On close look, Dexter Lumis was tackled by security near the ring.
When the show returned after the commercial break, both tried to get in on the offense before Lashley delivered a Spear for the win.
In the Women's Tag Team Title tournament, Bliss tagged in to hit a DDT before Asuka tagged back in to apply a submission for the win.
Riddle's return was announced and when it happened, it came with Rollins taunting him. Seth came out and said he was hoping Riddle would announce his retirement.
Instead, Riddle said he was medically cleared and wished to seek revenge on Rollins. He wasted little time and ran down to the ring before unloading on Seth. Rollins took some suplexes but he found an opening and fled through the crowd even as Riddle chased after him.
