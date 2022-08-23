At the main event on Monday, performing in front of his home crowd after a long time, Edge came out on top against the 'Archer of Infamy', delivering a Canadian Destroyer after a Spear to win by pinfall.

The latest edition of Monday Night Raw saw Edge triumph over Damian Priest at his hometown of Toronto with wife and former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix by his side.

The 'Rated-R Superstar' has been locked in a battle with the Judgement Day, a stable that he helped found, ever since he was kicked out of it by the trio of Priest, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. At the main event on Monday, performing in front of his home crowd after a long time, Edge came out on top against the 'Archer of Infamy', delivering a Canadian Destroyer after a Spear to win by pinfall.

Ripley attempted an attack on Edge after the match, but was thwarted by Phoenix, who entered the ring with a steel chair in hand much to the delight of the crowd present at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Edge though, wasn't the only Canadian to come out on top on Monday, as Quebecker Kevin Owens defeated Chad Gable in a singles match. Among the other events that took place on Monday, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky progressed to the final of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, while the pair of Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Ciampa.

Here's the full list of results and other key moments from the 23 August edition of Raw:

— Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins started Raw with an all-out brawl

— Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss backed up Trish Stratus against Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

— Dakota Kai & IYO SKY def. Alexa Bliss & Asuka to advance to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Final

— Finn Bálor def. Dolph Ziggler

— Kevin Owens def. Chad Gable

— Bayley def. Aliyah

— The Miz & Ciampa def. Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles by Disqualification

— Johnny Gargano returned to WWE and superkicked Theory

— Edge def. Damian Priest

