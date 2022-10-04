WWE advertised a contract signing between Bayley and Bianca Belair on Raw ahead of their match at WWE Extreme Rules. The red brand also advertised Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable; Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles vs. The Judgment Day and Riddle and Rollins coming face to face. On the weekend, WWE announced former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee.

In the headline clash on WWE Raw, IYO Sky took on Alexa Bliss. Earlier in the evening, Damage CTRL ambushed and injured Asuka. As a result, Bayley emerged to interfere in Bliss’ main event showdown.

This brought Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to the rescue, SKY and The Role Model initiated a two-on-one assault on the titleholder. After hurling her into the steel steps, SKY returned to the ring and overcame Bliss with the Over the Moonsault.

Damage CTRL then started a vicious post-match ladder attack on Bliss, Belair and even the emerging and injured ‘Empress of Tomorrow’ Asuka. With that attack, Bayley stood tall with the Raw Women’s Title Ladder Match looming at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday.

Going back to the start of the night, Judgment Day kicked off WWE Raw with a strong warning for Edge heading into Finn Bálor’s “I Quit” Match against The Rated-R Superstar at WWE Extreme Rules.

When they switched focus to mock Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley urged Dominik Mysterio to lay some harsh works at his father. Before long, The Phenomenal One and The Legendary Luchador emerged and cleared the ring of Bálor and Priest.

In the tag team contest that came next, Rey continued to be distracted by Dominik outside the ring. This opened up The Master of the 619 to suffer a wicked clothesline at the hands Ripley.

As a result, Styles had no one to bring into the ring, and Bálor hit him with the Coup de Grace for the pin.

In the aftermath, a frustrated Styles engaged Rey Mysterio to place the blame at his feet. The altercation quickly intensified, and Mysterio opted to take his leave. This left The Phenomenal One vulnerable to a sudden Judgment Day onslaught.

WWE Raw Results

Judgment Day def. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley def. Mustafa Ali to retain the United States Title

Dakota Kai def. Candice LeRae

Otis def. Johhny Gargano

Braun Strowman def. Gable

Solo Sikoa def. Angelo Dawkins

IYO SKY def. Alexa Bliss

