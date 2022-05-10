WWE Raw: Becky Lynch interrupted Asuka's title contender match against Bianca Belair to make her mark with a vicious assault.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch invaded Asuka’s Championship Contenders Match against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and left her mark in the process. Elsewhere, RK-Bro overcame The Street Profits in a Raw Tag Team Title Match, Seth Rollins cost Cody Rhodes his United States Title Match against Theory with a brutal beat down.

Asuka, recently returned to the ring, took on WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a Championship Contenders Match in an effort to establish herself as a challenger to the title. Before a clear winner could be decided, though, Becky Lynch took out Belair and made a statement with a vicious assault on Asuka.

In the Raw Tag Team Title Match featuring RK-Bro and The Street Profits, the pairing of Randy Orton and Riddle made clear they would be on SmackDown to confront the Bloodline to demand a title showdown against The Usos. At WWE Backlash, The Bloodline triumphed over RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. Asking them to not get too far ahead of themselves, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins expressed eagerness to snatch the title themselves.

The Street Profits had earned the title match couple weeks ago but in the match that matters, RK-Bro reigned supreme when The Original Bro hit the RKO on Ford as he leaped off the top rope for the three-count.

Fresh off his win over Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Cody Rhodes battled Theory for the United States Championship. In the closing moments of the high-stakes contest, Rollins came out of nowhere and attacked Rhodes. Due to his intervention, Rhodes earned a win by virtue of a disqualification. Rollins continued the assault and hit the stomp on Cody on to the announce table.

WWE Raw Results:

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka ends in a No Contest

Ciampa def. Mustafa Ali

Sasha Banks & Naomi def. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H

Cody Rhodes def. Theory by Disqualification in a United States Title Match

Veer Mahaan def. Frank Lowman

Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy took out Ezekiel, younger brother of Elias

Sonya Deville WWE Official contact terminated, Alexa Bliss returned to def. Sonya Deville

Bobby Lashley invaded the VIP Lounge

Finn Bálor def. Damian Priest (Disqualification)

Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan

The Judgment Day welcomed Rhea Ripley into the fold

RK-Bro def. The Street Profits in a Raw Tag Team Title Match

