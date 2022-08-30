WWE Raw Results: Aliyah-Raquel Rodriguez new Women's Tag Team champions; Kurt Angle returns
Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to win the WWE Women's Tag Team tournament on WWE Raw.
Pittsburg: Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah shockingly won the eight-team WWE Women’s Tag Team tournament when they Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the final on Monday night Raw (29 August). The title had remained vacant since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on 16 May edition of the show after being unhappy over “creative differences.” They pair were suspended and have not been seen since.
EXCLUSIVE: Hear from the NEW @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @RaquelWWE & @WWE_Aliyah!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wQGpHoLrVr
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2022
In the final of the tournament, With Bayley playing interference, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka emerged to chase off the undue and illegal advantage. In the final moments, Raquel tagged in Aliyah. She, however, immediately dropped down off the apron and hid from her unsuspecting opponents. As they continued their attack on Rodriguez, Aliyah went for the right moment to enter and rolled up Kai for the huge title victory!
With the show taking place in Pittsburg, hometown hero Kurt Angle made his return. The WWE Hall of Famer came out and refused to accept a special one-night offer to join The Alpha Academy.
Chad Gable and Otis, however, took exception to the legend’s decision. Before the confrontation could became volatile The Street Profits emerged to stand with The Olympic gold medallist.
EXCLUSIVE: @RealKurtAngle reflects on an exciting night on #WWERaw in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/1NM6wQmGS8
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2022
Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford suggested a tag team match with their adversaries. In response, Gable and Otis agreed on one condition: if they win, Angle would be forced to join them.
In the match that came right after, Dawkins knocked Otis over the commentator’s table. The Street Profits then used their team advantage to gain the edge on Gable, paving the way for Ford to deliver an incredible splash off the top rope for the win.
WWE Raw Results:
The Judgment Day def. Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles
Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka def. Local Competitors
Street Profits def. Alpha Academy | If the Street Profits lose, Kurt Angle must join Alpha Academy
Bobby Lashley def. The Miz
Kevin Owens def. Jey Uso
Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah def. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky
