Brock Lesnar made his first appearance on the red brand since WrestleMania and made his challenge clear to Roman Reigns.

With SummerSlam drawing close, Brock Lesnar turned the intensity up ahead of his Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns for the undisputed universal championship. This was Lesnar's first WWE Raw appearance since WrestleMania 38. On WWE Raw, Lesnar called Reigns a "Tribal Hog" that he would want to slaughter likes the ones on his farm.

Paul Heyman came out to represent Reigns and boldly claimed Lesnar wouldn't be able to end his client's 700-day title reign. Also out was Austin Theory, winner of the Money In The Bank ladder match and a contender for the title. While Theory didn't take bait of Lesnar' invitaion to face off in the ring alone, Alpha Academy joined in. Chad Gable and Otis attacked Brock but he was able to fend off their attempt.

Lesnar added to the brutality by hitting them with steel steps and a steel chair at ringside. He then suplexed the trio for good measure before F-5'ing Otis through the announcers' table.

In the women's category, Becky Lynch complained she was being overlooked for the women's title despite beating Asuka in the No Holds Barred match. For the time being, champion Bianca Belair faced Carmella for the women's championship.

With multiple close counts and near finishes, Carmella rolled out of a top rope move but was sent into the ring post after poking Bianca in the eyes. Seeing this as an opportunity, Lynch got involved and ran a distraction as Belair tried to get back to the ring, leading Carmella to pick up the win via count-out. After the match, Carmella mocked Belair before she took a KOD.

In the main event, Bobby Lashley and Riddle teamed up to face Theory and Seth Rollins. As the action-packed match wore on, Riddle delivered a powerslam and looked to go for an RKO before Lashley sent Rollins through the barricades with a spear. In the ring, Theory dodged the RKO and tried to roll Riddle up but Dolph Ziggler broke up the pin. Riddle finally got the RKO to pick up the win!

After the match, Ziggler got in the ring and hit a superkick on Theory, finishing him off as the show went off air.

WWE Raw Results:

Finn Balor def. Rey Mysterio

Carmella def. Bianca Belair via count-out

AJ Stylez & Ezekiel def. Ciampa & The Miz via DQ

Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Nikka ASH and Doudrop

The Usos & Omos def. The Street Profits & R-Truth

Bobby Lashley & Riddle def. Theory & Seth Rollins

