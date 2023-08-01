World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will return to India for the first time since 2017 with ‘WWE Superstar Spectacle’ at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) in Hyderabad on September 8. It will be the first WWE live event to take place in India since 2017 and the first-ever in Hyderabad.

WWE have touted that fans can expect to see the likes of World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and more. But WWE has maintained that the talent could change at a later date.

WWE held live events for two straight years in New Delhi in 2016 and 2017. Staged at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, it featured the likes of Roman Reigns, Triple H, Big Show, and India’s Jinder Mahal.

Prior to this, WWE had shows in 2002 spread across three days in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. The first-ever live WWE show (then called WWF), was held in Mumbai with Bret Hart and Tatanka featuring in the main event.

Since 2017, WWE athletes have visited India in a promotional capacity. Braun Strowman and Matt Hardy made appearances in 2018 while The New Day and Charlotte Flair came in 2019.