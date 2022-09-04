WWE Clash at the Castle results: Roman Reigns beats Drew McIntyre; Tyson Fury gets better of Austin Theory
Wrestling star Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship title by defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle in Cardiff on Saturday night.
The event lived up to its billing as Reigns’ ‘Bloodline’ debut member Tyson Fury outpunched Austin Theory to curtail his chances of winning the Money in the Bank contract.
However, the best match of thr night was regarded as the intercontinental championship battle between title holder Gunther against Sheamus. We take a look at all the results from the pay-per-view below:
-
- Madcap Moss and The Street Profits defeated Austin Theory and Alpha Academy via pinfall
Damage Control (Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai) defeated Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss via pinfall
The team of #WWERaw Women’s Champion @BiancaBelairWWE, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @WWEAsuka are bringing it to @itsBayleyWWE, #IYOSKY & @ImKingKota at #WWECastle! pic.twitter.com/XwuwAKyKR9
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
- Gunther defeated Sheamus via pinfall to retain Intercontinental Championship
With the #ICTitle on the line, @WWESheamus is giving it his all against @Gunther_AUT at #WWECastle!@visitwales @principalitysta pic.twitter.com/hpkvjttbg3
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
- Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler via pinfall to retain SmackDown Women’s Championship
- Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgement Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) via pinfall
- Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle via pinfall
- Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall to retain WWE Universal Championship
It’s @WWESoloSIkoa!!!#WWECastle pic.twitter.com/GFEnDvgk8U
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2022
