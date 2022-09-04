Wrestling star Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship title by defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle in Cardiff on Saturday night

Wrestling star Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship title by defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle in Cardiff on Saturday night.

The event lived up to its billing as Reigns’ ‘Bloodline’ debut member Tyson Fury outpunched Austin Theory to curtail his chances of winning the Money in the Bank contract.

However, the best match of thr night was regarded as the intercontinental championship battle between title holder Gunther against Sheamus. We take a look at all the results from the pay-per-view below:

Madcap Moss and The Street Profits defeated Austin Theory and Alpha Academy via pinfall

Damage Control (Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai) defeated Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss via pinfall



Gunther defeated Sheamus via pinfall to retain Intercontinental Championship