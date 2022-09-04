Sports

WWE Clash at the Castle results: Roman Reigns beats Drew McIntyre; Tyson Fury gets better of Austin Theory

FP Sports September 04, 2022 13:26:44 IST
Roman Reigns in a file photo. Twitter/Roman Reigns

Wrestling star Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship title by defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle in Cardiff on Saturday night.

The event lived up to its billing as Reigns’ ‘Bloodline’ debut member Tyson Fury outpunched Austin Theory to curtail his chances of winning the Money in the Bank contract.

However, the best match of thr night was regarded as the intercontinental championship battle between title holder Gunther against Sheamus. We take a look at all the results from the pay-per-view below:

    • Madcap Moss and The Street Profits defeated Austin Theory and Alpha Academy via pinfall
      Damage Control (Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai) defeated Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss via pinfall

  • Gunther defeated Sheamus via pinfall to retain Intercontinental Championship

  • Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler via pinfall to retain SmackDown Women’s Championship
  • Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgement Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) via pinfall
  • Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle via pinfall
  • Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall to retain WWE Universal Championship

Updated Date: September 04, 2022 13:26:44 IST

