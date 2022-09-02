WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Match card, timings, TV channels, live streaming
WWE Clash at the Castle: Here's everything you need to know ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view.
The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is set to host its first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in nearly two decades with Clash at the Castle that is set to take place this weekend in Wales.
While the organisation had conducted episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT in the UK throughout the previous decade, the last time a pay-per-view took place in the country was in the summer of 2003, when the fourth and final edition of Insurrextion took place on 7 June in Newcastle, England.
Ahead of his battle with @WWERomanReigns at #WWECastle, look back at every @DMcIntyreWWE Claymore since #SummerSlam 2020! pic.twitter.com/tIiutYE9jO
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2022
The main event of the pay-per-view features Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The ‘Tribal Chief’ turned his attention to McIntyre after ending his feud against the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in Nashville. The ‘Scottish Warrior’, meanwhile will hope to have some support from the crowd at Cardiff as he sets his sights on the belt. After all, it will be a homecoming of sorts for the UK native in the upcoming event.
Additionally, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, who had won the belt from Ronda Rousey last month, will be defending her title against Shayna Baszler. Additionally, veterans Edge and Rey Mysterio will face off against the Judgement Day.
Here’s the full match card:
Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
Intercontinental Championship Match:
Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY
Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Gunther vs. Sheamus
Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day
Where will Clash at the Castle 2022 take place?
Clash at the Castle 2022 will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, marking WWE’s first major stadium event in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 that took place at London’s Wembley Stadium.
What time will the telecast of Clash at the Castle 2022 begin in India?
The live coverage of Clash at the Castle 2022 will begin at 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time.
Where can I watch the live coverage of Clash at the Castle 2022 in India?
You can watch the live coverage of Clash at the Castle 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels. In case you don’t have access to a television, you can stream the event live on SonyLiv.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Happy Birthday The Great Khali: Best moments of Indian WWE legend
On his 50th birthday, take a look at The Great Khali's WWE journey.
WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre delivers 'Claymore Kick' to Roman Reigns; Ronda Rousey arrested
Here's a quick look at the results and other key moments from the 1200th episode of Friday Night SmackDown
WWE Raw Results: Hometown hero Edge defeats Damian Priest; Kevin Owens comes out on top against Chad Gable
At the main event on Monday, performing in front of his home crowd after a long time, Edge came out on top against the 'Archer of Infamy', delivering a Canadian Destroyer after a Spear to win by pinfall.