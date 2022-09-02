WWE Clash at the Castle: Here's everything you need to know ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is set to host its first pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in nearly two decades with Clash at the Castle that is set to take place this weekend in Wales.

While the organisation had conducted episodes of Raw, SmackDown and NXT in the UK throughout the previous decade, the last time a pay-per-view took place in the country was in the summer of 2003, when the fourth and final edition of Insurrextion took place on 7 June in Newcastle, England.

The main event of the pay-per-view features Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The ‘Tribal Chief’ turned his attention to McIntyre after ending his feud against the ‘Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in Nashville. The ‘Scottish Warrior’, meanwhile will hope to have some support from the crowd at Cardiff as he sets his sights on the belt. After all, it will be a homecoming of sorts for the UK native in the upcoming event.

Additionally, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, who had won the belt from Ronda Rousey last month, will be defending her title against Shayna Baszler. Additionally, veterans Edge and Rey Mysterio will face off against the Judgement Day.

Here’s the full match card:

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match – Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match:

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Gunther vs. Sheamus

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

Where will Clash at the Castle 2022 take place?



Clash at the Castle 2022 will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, marking WWE’s first major stadium event in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 that took place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

What time will the telecast of Clash at the Castle 2022 begin in India?

The live coverage of Clash at the Castle 2022 will begin at 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Where can I watch the live coverage of Clash at the Castle 2022 in India?

You can watch the live coverage of Clash at the Castle 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels. In case you don’t have access to a television, you can stream the event live on SonyLiv.

