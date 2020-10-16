WTA tournament in Limoges called off due to strict COVID-19 measures put in place for Australian Open
The tournament, which was scheduled to take place between 14-20 December, has been 'directly affected' by the mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine players have to respect before being allowed into Australia.
Paris: The WTA tournament in Limoges has been cancelled due to coronavirus measures put in place for the Australian Open which risk leaving the French tournament with a weak field, organisers said on Friday.
The tournament, which was scheduled to take place between 14-20 December, has been "directly affected" by the mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine players have to respect before being allowed into Australia.
Players who want to take part in the Australian Open, which is set to start on 18 January next year, may have to arrive Down Under as early as mid-December if they want to take part in the first Grand Slam of the tennis season.
Limoges organisers said the quarantine rules left their tournament likely to miss out on "the top 150 players in the world" and as such means they can't "guarantee a high-level event".
The cancellation means that there are just two more WTA events between now and the end of the season, Ostrava which begins on Monday and the Linz tournament scheduled for 9-15 November.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
French Open 2020: Untested Rafael Nadal expects tougher task; Simona Halep eyes revenge
Unsurprisingly, Nadal has yet to drop a set in Paris against opponents with a combined ranking of 319, but the Spaniard knows tougher examinations await in his pursuit of Roger Federer's record 20 major titles.
Ultimate Table Tennis' fourth edition postponed until 2021 in wake of COVID-19
The fourth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) was on Friday postponed to next year due to concerns over the health and safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
French Open winner Iga Swiatek breaks into top 20 for first time; Novak Djokovic retains top spot in ATP rankings
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who made the semi-finals in Paris, moves up six places to a career-high eighth and breaks into the top 10 rankings for the first time.