WTA Tour cancels Kunming Open scheduled for April in China's Anning city due to coronavirus threat

The women’s Kunming Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin in April in China’s Anning city has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said on Tuesday.

The 27 April - 3 May claycourt event, which features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, is the second 125K series tournament to be cancelled because of the virus after the Xi’an Open which was also scheduled for April.

The flu-like coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people and infected more than 89,000 globally after it originated in China late last year.

“This decision has been made in the best interest of our players, tournament and WTA staff and fans. We look forward to competing in Anning in 2021 along with the 2020 WTA events that are scheduled to take place this fall,” the WTA said.

Zhengzhou, Jiangxi, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Beijing, Tianjin and Zhuhai are all set to host WTA events in September and October before the top eight women’s singles players compete in the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen from 1-8 November.

“We continue to communicate with medical experts as information evolves on this virus and we will continue to remain vigilant in managing this challenging situation,” the WTA said.

