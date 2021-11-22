WTA: Spain's Garbine Muguruza grabs third rank after Finals win
Paris, France: Spain's Garbine Muguruza jumped two places to number three in the WTA rankings released Monday after her victory in the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara last week.
Beaten finalist Anett Kontaveit of Estonia gained one spot to go seventh.
The 28-year-old Muguruza was previously ranked third back in July 2018, while her compatriot Paula Badosa, whom she beat in the semi-finals, also leapt two spots to go eighth.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty remains firmly atop the rankings, followed by Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.
WTA rankings as of 22 November
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7582 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6380
3. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 5685 (+2)
4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5135
5. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5008 (-2)
6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4385
7. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4351 (+1)
8. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3849 (+2)
9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3786
10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3455 (-3)
11. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3076
12. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2971
13. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2956
14. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2855
15. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2726
16. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2671 (+1)
17. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2660 (+1)
18. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2650 (+1)
19. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2622 (+1)
20. Simona Halep (ROM) 2576 (+2)
