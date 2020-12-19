WTA season to commence on 5 January, calendar to provide two-week COVID-19 quarantine period ahead of Australian Open
The season will kick off with the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, a WTA 500 level event on 5-13 January, while qualifying for the Australian Open will take place in Dubai on 10-13 January.
Paris: The 2021 WTA season will start in Abu Dhabi on January 5, the governing body of women's tennis said, as it unveiled an early-season calendar that revolves around the Australian Open.
The season will kick off with the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open, a WTA 500 level event on 5-13 January, while qualifying for the Australian Open will take place in Dubai on 10-13 January.
Players and their support staff will then travel to Australia where they will complete the mandatory two-week COVID-19 quarantine period.
The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, has already been delayed from its normal January slot and will take place on 8-21 February.
In the build-up to the tournament in Melbourne, two WTA 500 tournaments will be held concurrently in Melbourne Park on 31 January - 7 February.
WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said on Friday the early-season events "will operate in an environment that puts health and safety at the forefront".
"The hard work will continue as we look further ahead into 2021 to ensure a safe and robust calendar," he said in a statement.
The WTA 250 tournaments in Auckland and Shenzhen will not be held in 2021 due to travel restrictions but the WTA said it hoped to restore them to the calendar in 2022.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas dislocates shoulder in fall during training
Thomas posted photos of the scans of his shoulder on his Facebook page, with a 'thumbs up' to say he was okay.
India's Ankita Raina wins ITF $100k doubles title in Dubai with partner Ekaterine Gorgodze
It was the fourth doubles final of the season for Ankita Raina but the biggest trophy of the calendar since her earlier two titles were at the USD 25,000 level.
LPGA announces 2021 schedule featuring 34 tournaments, including all events postponed in 2020
The LPGA was hard-hit by the pandemic, losing events on its Asian swing last February weeks before other sports including tennis and the major US sports leagues, were forced to shut down operations.