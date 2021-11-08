WTA Rankings: US Open champion Emma Raducanu breaks into world top 20
This week, Raducanu is top seed for the Linz Open in Austria and has a bye into Tuesday's second round.
US Open champion Emma Raducanu moved into the top 20 of the world rankings for the first time on Monday.
The 18-year-old Briton, who is ranked 20th after reaching the quarter-finals of the Transylvania Open in October, became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam when she triumphed in New York in September.
Australian Ashleigh Barty remains number one after a week of the Billie Jean Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, but the competition's results do not count toward the rankings system.
Latest women's WTA world rankings on Monday:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7582 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6130
3. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4708
4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4510
5. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4310
6. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3760
7. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3455
8. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 3396
9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3286 (+1)
10. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3224 (+1)
11. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3076 (+1)
12. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2971 (+3)
13. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 2956
14. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2855 (+2)
15. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2726 (-1)
16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 2690 (+2)
17. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2671 (-8)
18. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2660 (+1)
19. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2650 (+1)
20. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2627 (+1)
