WTA Rankings: Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur rises to personal-best World No 7
Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula, both finalists in Madrid, have moved up to career best in latest WTA Rankings.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur matched her personal-best seventh in the WTA rankings on Monday after winning the biggest title of her career at last week's Madrid Open.
The 27-year-old, the first Arab or African player to break into the men's or women's top 10, beat American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 in Saturday's final.
Pegula has moved up three places to a career-high of 11th in the world.
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka slipped four spots to eighth.
The only place in the top 15 not to change hands was the world-number-one spot, with Iga Swiatek still holding a commanding lead at the top of the rankings despite missing Madrid due to injury.
WTA Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 7,061 pts
2. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5,011 (+1)
3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,720 (-1)
4. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,596 (+1)
5. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,446 (+1)
6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,152 (+1)
7. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,895 (+3)
8. Aryna Sabalenka 3,721 (-4)
9. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,211 (-1)
10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,135 (-1)
11. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3,040 (+3)
12. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,914 (-1)
13. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,725 (-1)
14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,466 (-1)
15. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,410 (+1)
16. Victoria Azarenka 2,336 (+1)
17. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,316 (+1)
18. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,191 (+2)
19. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,178
20. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2,092 (-5)
