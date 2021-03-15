WTA rankings : Dubai Open winner Garbine Muguruza climbs three places to 13th in the world
Former French Open and Wimbledon champion Muguruza ended a two-year title drought on Saturday by beating unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova in Dubai Open final.
Spain's Garbine Muguruza rose three places to 13th in the WTA rankings on Monday after winning the Dubai Open at the weekend.
Former French Open and Wimbledon champion Muguruza ended a two-year title drought on Saturday by beating unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova.
Australian Ashleigh Barty remains top but American Jennifer Bardy, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka and Pole Iga Swiatek drop one spot.
Belgian Elise Mertens, who lost in the semi-final to Muguruza, moves above Britain's Johanna Konta to 17th.
WTA rankings as of 15 March:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 9186 pts
2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7835
3. Simona Halep (ROM) 7255
4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5760
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5370
6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5205
7. Serena Williams (USA) 4915
8. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4815
9. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4735
10. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4571
11. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4505
12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4260
13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4235 (+3)
14. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3765 (-1)
15. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3665 (-1)
16. Iga Swiatek (POL) 3570 (-1)
17. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3310 (+1)
18. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3206 (-1)
19. Madison Keys (USA) 3075
20. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2957
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Qatar Open: Victoria Azarenka shines in cloudy Doha on day one, Jennifer Brady knocked out
Despite conceding the first set, Russia's Kuznetsova put up a spirited defence in the second leading to increasingly sprawling rallies with her well-matched Belarusian opponent.
Qatar Open to go ahead as scheduled despite rising COVID-19 cases, high-profile withdrawals
Qatar has pressed ahead with events despite seeing an uptick in virus cases, staging the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month with stadiums at 30 percent capacity.
WTA Tour weighing possibility of changing 'frozen' COVID-19 rankings like men's tennis
WTA CEO Steve Simon said in a statement that the tour is "currently reviewing if any further adjustments to the rankings process will be made."