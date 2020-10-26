WTA rankings: Aryna Sabalenka edges closer to WTA top 10 after Ostrava victory
Ashleigh Barty remains at the top of the rankings despite not having played since February due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Paris: Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka moved to 11th in the WTA world rankings on Monday after winning her seventh Tour title in Ostrava.
The 22-year-old beat compatriot Victoria Azarenka in straight sets in Sunday's final in the Czech Republic.
Serena Williams is 10th in the rankings.
US Open runner-up and former World No 1 Azarenka jumped a place to 13th after reaching her third final of the year.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty remains at the top of the rankings despite not having played since February due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WTA top 20:
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,717 pts
2. Simona Halep (ROU) 7,255
3. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,780
4. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5760
5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,260
6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,205
7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,555
8. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,516
9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,505
10. Serena Williams (USA) 4,080
11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 4,045 (+1)
12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,010 (-1)
13. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3,426 (+1)
14. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,152 (-1)
15. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,016
16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,962
17. Iga Swiatek (POL) 2,960
18. Petra Martic (CRO) 2,850
19. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,696
20. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,538
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Wimbledon confirms Grand Slam event will take place in 2021, even without fans
Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Novak Djokovic wants to play two more tournaments till end of season
The Serb said that the London Masters, starting on November 15, is the second and final tournament that he still intended to play for the remainder of the season.
WTA tournament in Limoges called off due to strict COVID-19 measures put in place for Australian Open
The tournament, which was scheduled to take place between 14-20 December, has been "directly affected" by the mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine players have to respect before being allowed into Australia.