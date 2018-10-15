WTA Linz: Italy's Camila Giorgio eases past Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets to win second career title

Linz: Italy's Camila Giorgi captured her second career title and first in three years when she defeated Russian qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1 in the Linz WTA final on Sunday.

Fifth-seed Giorgi won her maiden title back in 2015 on grass at 's-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands and was runner-up in Linz the previous year.

Giorgi, 26, is set to rise to a new career-high ranking on Monday from her current position of 32 and will probably be seeded at the 2019 Australian Open, according to the WTA.