Pliskova, who trailed her fellow Czech 4-2 in the second set before mounting a comeback, improved to 2-1 in round-robin play in the elite eight-woman tournament.

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova rallied to beat reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to keep her hopes of reaching the WTA Finals knockout stage alive.

Pliskova's chance at a fourth straight appearance in the semi-finals of the season-ending event was buoyed by her 11 aces, although she almost undid that good work with 12 double faults.

She was left to await the result of the night match between Anett Kontaveit and Garbine Muguruza.

If Kontaveit, who has already secured a semi-final spot, wins, Pliskova will advance.

Spain's Muguruza can claim the semi-final berth with a victory over the Estonian.