WTA Finals 2019: Naomi Osaka withdraws with shoulder injury; replaced with Kiki Bertens

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the WTA Finals, which are currently underway in Shenzhen, due to a right shoulder injury. The World No 3 had begun her campaign in the Red Group with a 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. She was due to face World No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday but will be replaced by Kiki Bertens in the draw.

“I’m disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals,” Osaka said in a statement. “It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it’s the biggest WTA event of the year. This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year.”

Osaka thus concludes her season on an 11-match winning streak since the US Open. She won titles in Tokyo and Beijing since her fourth round exit in New York at the hands of Belinda Bencic.

Bertens comes into the Red Group with a stiff task of qualifying for the semi-finals — a feat she had achieved last year. Playing in a round-robin format, final standings are determined by the number of match wins followed by the greatest number of matches played. Therefore, if Bertens were to finish with an equal number of match wins but fewer matches played, the other player would advance.

