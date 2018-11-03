You are here:
WTA Elite Trophy: Sixth seed Madison Keys pulls out of tournament due to knee injury ahead of semi-final clash

Nov 03, 2018

Zhuhai: Sixth seed Madison Keys pulled out of the WTA Elite Trophy in China with a knee injury on Saturday.

File image of United States' Madison Keys. AP

The American was due to play Garbine Muguruza on Saturday evening at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai for a place in Sunday's final.

Keys, 23, will be replaced by 26-year-old Wang Qiang, who finished second in their round-robin group with Daria Kasatkina.

Julia Goerges, 30, is playing Ashleigh Barty, 22, in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Now in its fourth year the Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year's total prize money is $2.35 million across the singles and doubles tournaments.


