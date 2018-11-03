WTA Elite Trophy: Sixth seed Madison Keys pulls out of tournament due to knee injury ahead of semi-final clash

Zhuhai: Sixth seed Madison Keys pulled out of the WTA Elite Trophy in China with a knee injury on Saturday.

The American was due to play Garbine Muguruza on Saturday evening at the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai for a place in Sunday's final.

Keys, 23, will be replaced by 26-year-old Wang Qiang, who finished second in their round-robin group with Daria Kasatkina.

Julia Goerges, 30, is playing Ashleigh Barty, 22, in the other semi-final on Saturday.

Now in its fourth year the Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year's total prize money is $2.35 million across the singles and doubles tournaments.