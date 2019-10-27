WTA Elite Trophy: Aryna Sabalenka beats top-seed Kiki Bertens in straight sets to claim third singles title of the year

Zhuhai: Aryna Sabalenka won her third singles title of the year — all in China — with a straight-sets victory over top seed Kiki Bertens in the Elite Trophy Zhuhai final on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Belarus eased to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Dutchwoman in southern China to end her singles season on a high.

Ranked 14th in the world, the hard-hitting Sabalenka appears to enjoy playing in China.

Her other two titles of 2019 came at Wuhan in September — when she defeated Bertens in the last 16 — and in Shenzhen at the start of the year.

Sabalenka will compete in the coming week in doubles with the Belgian Elise Mertens at the WTA Finals in nearby Shenzhen.

Zhuhai was Sabalenka's fifth career WTA singles crown and the Belarusian said she was running out of space at home for her growing collection of silverware.

"I think we actually need to create a new room for the trophies. But right now like it's no special room — my mum and my grandmother just put it wherever space they have. But maybe (we will create) a special room and hopefully I'll win a lot of titles to put in there," said Sabalenka.

Bertens, 10th in the world, is also rushing off to Shenzhen because she will be a reserve there.

