WTA Awards 2019: Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty, US Open title holder Bianca Andreescu among winners

Sports Reuters Dec 11, 2019 21:57:21 IST

  • Barty, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returning to the game in 2016, became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973

  • She also won the prestigious Miami title and became the first Australian woman to reach the WTA World number one ranking since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976

  • Bianca Andreescu took the newcomer award after winning the U.S. Open to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title

London: Australia’s Ash Barty has been named WTA Player of the Year after capturing her maiden Grand Slam singles title and reaching the top of the world rankings.

Ashleigh Barty had won the French Open. AP

The 23-year-old, who quit tennis to play cricket in 2014 before returning to the game in 2016, became the first Australian to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973 when she beat Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in June.

She also won the prestigious Miami title and became the first Australian woman to reach the WTA World number one ranking since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1976.

Barty’s 57 match wins this year was the most by any player.

Bianca Andreescu took the newcomer award after winning the U.S. Open to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, while Swiss Belinda Bencic was named “comeback player of the year” after regaining her place in the top 10.

WTA Player of the Year 2019: Ashleigh Barty

WTA Doubles Team of the Year: Timea Babos / Kristina Mladenovic

WTA Most Improved Player of the Year: Sofia Kenin

WTA Newcomer of the Year: Bianca Andreescu

WTA Comeback Player of the Year: Belinda Bencic

WTA Jerry Diamond ACES Award: Kiki Bertens

Updated Date: Dec 11, 2019 21:57:21 IST

