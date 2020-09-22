WSL: Two-time FIFA World Cup winner with USWNT Alex Morgan targets glory with Tottenham

Morgan, who has scored 107 goals in 169 international appearances for the United States, was unable to say how long she would be at the club.

London: Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan has described her whirlwind move to Women's Super League club Tottenham as a "perfect opportunity".

Spurs announced earlier this month that they had reached an agreement to sign the 31-year-old US star.

The forward is among five US internationals to have moved to the WSL since the end of last season, along with Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle (Manchester City) and Tobin Heath and Christen Press (Manchester United).

Morgan, who gave birth to a daughter in May, has been with Orlando Pride but has not played a competitive match for a year.

She said things had moved "really fast".

"I was spending time in Orlando with my team in the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) and it just hit me that I needed consistent games, consistent training for an entire season," she told Spurs TV.

"Tottenham are obviously a huge club that was on my radar and within, I think, less than 48 hours, we were able to get the deal signed and completed and within 48 hours after that I am pretty sure I landed here."

Morgan, who has scored 107 goals in 169 international appearances for the United States, said it was "incredible" to be part of the rich history of Spurs.

"I've just heard so many great things about the WSL and obviously there have been some huge signings in recent years and some of my team-mates from the US national team have come over.

"The positive feedback I've got from a lot of my teammates and players that I know that are playing here, I wanted to challenge myself and play in a different league than I'm used to."

"I hope I provide goals for this team, help to win games, help the team get to the top of the table, and set ourselves up for success within the season," she added.

Morgan was unable to say how long she would be at the club.

"I can't really think too much in the future without really sitting down for a long period of time and I didn't have that amount of time to make a decision so drastic for my family," she said.

"So whether I'm here for three months, six months or even further, I'll take it one step at a time right now."