Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney promise players $353,000 bonus for earning promotion
London: Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will pay Wrexham players a £250,000 bonus ($353,000) should the club win promotion into the Football League this season.
Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, who is best known for his role in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia", completed their takeover of the Welsh club earlier this month.
Wrexham are currently seventh in the fifth-tier National League and occupy the final play-off position.
Players will receive £200 for each win and £50 for a draw, as long as Wrexham remain in a play-off position, while a £250,000 bonus pot will reward promotion.
Wrexham's new ownership believe the incentive scheme is the most generous ever offered since the Red Dragons' relegation from the English Football League in 2008.
Executive director Humphrey Ker told the club's official website: "Rob and Ryan wanted to recognise the players' confidence that they can reach this season's play-offs and provide an added financial incentive to achieve this."
Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson said: "The takeover has brought exciting times for the whole club, the town and the community and we want to bring more excitement through our achievements on the pitch too."
Reynolds and McElhenney have made a £2 million investment in the club since taking 100 per cent control from the Wrexham Supporters Trust on February 9.
The pair said on completion of the deal that "first-team player identification will be a priority", as well as promising money to enhance the women's football programme, community initiatives and the Racecourse Ground.
