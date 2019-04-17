Wrestling rankings: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia regains World No 1 spot in men's 65 kg freestyle category

Top Indian grappler Bajrang Punia regained the world number one spot in the men's 65 kg freestyle category in the rankings issued by United World Wrestling on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Indian, who won gold in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games as well as a silver in the World Championships last year, secured 58 ranking points ahead of Akhmed Chakaev of Russia, who has 21 points in his kitty.

Bajrang, who is currently preparing for the Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in China from 23 April, had first reached the world number one spot in November last year.

He won a gold at the Dan Kolov-Nikola Petrov tournament in Bulgaria last month.

