Wrestlers Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Wrestlers Sonam Malik and Anshu Malik qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by coming through the crucial Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Almaty, Kazakhstan. In the process, Sonam, who beat 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik at the trials, became the youngest Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Competing in the 57kg category, Anshu beat Uzbekistan's Shokhida Akhmediva 12-2 with a technical superiority to book her place in the final of the tournament. But more importantly, it was enough for a place in the Olympics that are scheduled for 23 July.

Anshu started brightly and earned two quick two pointers before Akhmediva reduced the deficit. Thereafter, Anshu took a commanding lead to be 10-2 ahead at the half way stage. With over two-and-a-half minutes on the clock, Anshu won by technical superiority.

The 19-year-old booked a place in an Olympics for the first time. She beat Korea's Um Jiuen (10-0) to start with and followed it with a win over Kazakhstan's Tissina Emma (10-0) in the second round.

The astounding moment from the Qualifiers was saved for later when Sonam took the mat. Trailing 0-6 to Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Kassymova in 62kg category, Sonam looked down and out. To make matters worse, she hurt her knee in the process.

Not one to give up, Sonam continued to pick up points little by little and reduced the gap to 6-4 at half time breather. Soon after, there was parity at 6-6. The 18-year-old built on her dominance to go three points up before end of time.

Drawn in Group B, she beat China's Long Jia (5-2) in the first round and Chinese Taipei's Pai Ping Hsin (11-0) in the second.

The national champion had to pull out of the Rome Rankings series due to a head injury that needed four stitches. After recovering from that injury, she beat Sakshi in a thrilling contest at the trials to book a spot in the Asian Qaulifiers.

In the final, Sonam takes on China's Jia Long and Anshu will be up against Mongolia's Khongorzul Boldsaikhan.

Among other wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat had already won an Olympic quota place in 2019 in women's 53kg category. Among the men, Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) have been successful in booking a Tokyo berth.