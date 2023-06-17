In a video uploaded on Twitter on Saturday, wrestlers Satyawart Kadian and Sakshi Malik reiterated that the grapplers’ fight was against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and not the government.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by some of India’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.

“The reason we were silent for so many days was because we lacked unity. We could never get united. The minor wrestler changed her statement because her family was threatened,” Sakshi said in the video.

The Delhi Police on Thursday had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan under sections 354, 354A and 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the POCSO case against Brij Bhushan was withdrawn after lack of corroborative evidence.

Kadian, however, said that the wrestlers’ recent protests at Jantar Mantar were not politically motivated.

“Let me make it clear that our protest is not politically-motivated. We came (to Jantar Mantar) in January, and permission was taken by two BJP leaders seeking police permission,” he said.

“This (protest) is not Congress supported. More than 90 per cent people (in wrestling fraternity) knew that for last 10-12 years, it (harassment and intimidation) has been going on. A few people wanted to raise their voices but wrestling fraternity was not united,” added the 29-year-old.

Malik said it was not easy to “muster courage” to face a powerful man like Brij Bhushan. “You have seen that the minor has retracted her statement. Her family was intimidated. These wrestlers come from poor families. It’s not easy to muster courage to take on a powerful man,” she said.

Kadian said the police brutality they faced on May 28 broke them. The police had detained them and pushed them into buses, an action that faced criticism from all quarters.

The wrestlers were booked for violating law and order as they marched towards the new parliament building without permission.

“Let me make it clear that the call for ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ was made by the Khap leaders and we followed their order and faced police brutality. That broke us.

“We won so many medals for country and our dignity was being trampled. I can’t explain in words what we went through.

“We then decided to immerse medals in (Haridwar) but one man from the tantra (system) grabbed Bajrang’s arm and took him to a corner and made him speak with many (influential) people.

“If we had done that (immersed medals), there could have been violence. So, better sense prevailed. We gave the medals to coaches and parents. “We were not in a mental state to understand if there’s a conspiracy. We had gone their under stress. We have just wrestled our whole life, did not know how to handle (the situation).

“After that incident, we did not know who was on our side, who was part of the system. We met a lot of people but did not know whom to trust. We were advised to meet the Home Minister, we were told that we will get solution from there, so we put across our view point.” He also appealed to the Khaps, who they believe got angry with them, to not believe in rumours.

“If we have done something wrong, we apologise,” he said and thanked everyone, who came out to support them.

Towards the end of the 11-minute long video, Kadian said,”The system takes advantage when ‘we are not united’. If you are facing any sort of injustice, do raise your voice and stay united.” The police has filed a charge-sheet against Singh, charging him under stalking and sexual harassment offences.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.