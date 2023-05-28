Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat, called by the protesting wrestlers for 28 May, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, got off to a rocky start with supporters stopped on the borders and arrested.

Later, the protesting wrestlers were stopped and detained from their Jantar Mantar site. The wrestlers had called the ‘Mahapanchayat’ in front of the new Parliament.

VIDEO | “We were marching peacefully but they forcefully dragged and detained us,” says wrestler Sakshi Malik after being detained by police. pic.twitter.com/dUIsQQBaFO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023

VIDEO | Scuffle between farmer leaders and police at Ghazipur border. Delhi’s borders have been barricaded in view of farmers and women coming to the national capital to attend the ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ called by protesting wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/UnL1pxu8TB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023

In the lead up to the inauguration of the new Parliament building and wrestlers calling for the ‘mahapanchayat,’ Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order had said, “We respect our athletes, but we will not let there be any disturbance in the inauguration (of the new parliament building).”

Delhi Police have deployed heavy security presence throughout the city and on the borders to curtail any protests from taking place. As a result, members of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee from Amritsar were stopped at the Ambala border.

Woman activist Jagmati Sangwan is arrested from Jantar Mantar on her way to “Mahila Samman Panchayat” ! On one side Govt is patting its back on inaugurating the new temple of democracy, & on the other side, 1 Km away, the same Govt is throttling the democratic rights of Indians. pic.twitter.com/lGI3X2e2Wo — Ramandeep Singh Mann (@ramanmann1974) May 28, 2023

Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, two of the leading faces in this over a month long agitation, called for people to march towards the new Parliament and hold a peaceful protest.

VIDEO | “The Mahapanchayat will be held, we have given a letter (to Delhi Police) seeking permission,” says wrestler Bajrang Punia. pic.twitter.com/LqqJkZkkTf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023

“The Mahapanchayat will be held, we have given a letter (to Delhi Police) seeking permission,” said wrestler Bajrang Punia.

“I want to request the police not to trouble us as we will march peacefully (towards the new Parliament building). We are also the citizens of this country,” he added.

VIDEO | “Those who have been stopped at borders, we request them to move forward (towards Jantar Mantar) peacefully,” says wrestler Sakshi Malik. pic.twitter.com/uJWRfL3WgK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik said, “Those who have been stopped at borders, we request them to move forward (towards Jantar Mantar) peacefully.”

Security was also beefed up at the Tikri border to prevent farmers and women from entering Delhi to join the protesting wrestlers.

Woman activist Jagmati Sangwan was arrested from Jantar Mantar as she tried to make her way towards the new Parliament.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. Representatives of 25 political parties and many dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers, attended the inauguration.

To ensure its smooth functioning, security had been stepped up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets. A police official told news agency PTI that intensive patrolling is also being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.

जंतर मंतर पर सरेआम लोकतंत्र की हत्या हो रही एक तरफ़ लोकतंत्र के नये भवन का उद्घाटन किया है प्रधानमंत्री जी ने दूसरी तरफ़ हमारे लोगों की गिरफ़्तारियाँ चालू हैं. pic.twitter.com/ry5Wv9xn5A — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) May 28, 2023

A day prior, farmers leader Rakesh Tikait said thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh will gather at Ghazipur border and enter the national capital to extend their support to the protesting wrestlers. Farmers had planned to enter Delhi from other border points as well.

The wrestlers have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who, they alleged, sexually harassed several women grapplers.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had urged the wrestlers not to hold a protest march. “These players sat on agitation on January 18. I wrote to the Sports Ministry that I would step aside from wrestling and wait for the investigation to end. Two investigation committees were made by the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association. But the wrestlers did not wait for the investigation to end and returned to dharna. I was questioned for six hours by the police. I did not say anything. These players demanded that I undergo a narco test. When I saw that our elders from khaap panchayat wanted me to do so, I agreed. What else I should do? I am ready for investigation, narco test. I trust Supreme Court and Delhi Police,” he said in a statement.

“The country is getting a new Parliament building and it is a matter of pride. But I was saddened when I heard that wrestlers want to carry out their agitation near it. I urge these wrestlers that I am ready, ready for the narco test, ready for everything. But this (new Parliament inauguration) is a proud moment for us and they (wrestlers) should not create hurdles & world must not get any wrong message,” added Brij Bhushan.

