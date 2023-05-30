Leading wrestlers took their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to Haridwar on Tuesday threatening to immerse their Olympic and World Championships medals in the Ganga river if justice was not delivered in the sexual harassment case.

Following an intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait and other khap elders however, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh and others decided against taking the drastic step at Har-Ki-Pauri in the holy city in Uttarakhand and deferred it by another five days.

The country’s top wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month against under-fire WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused to sexually harassing several female athletes including a minor. While the Delhi Police has since filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan, who also happens to be a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, he maintains his innocence on the matter.

The wrestlers have also insisted they will “fast unto death” at India Gate in New Delhi if Brij Bhushan isn’t arrested soon.

The wrestlers’ move to immerse their hard-earned medals in the Ganga was met with a variety of reactions on social media, which we take a look at in further detail below:

These medals are a testament to the work, effort, pain, sacrifice, and joy these athletes have witnessed. They brought us honour. To feel compelled to give them away is more than losing identity. It is heartbreaking, soul crushing. Not just for them. https://t.co/ixqKIIMVI2 — Shereen Bhan (@ShereenBhan) May 30, 2023

Incredible moment in the history of protests by sportspersons: Wrestlers throwing international medals into Ganga river in protest is akin to legendary boxer Mohammad Ali throwing his Olympic gold medal into Ohio River in disgust after suffering racism in America. — Pradeep Magazine (@pradeepmagazine) May 30, 2023

Sakshi Malik, India’s only female Olympic medalist wrestler, holds her box of medals close to her chest. A tearful Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat are beside her. The wrestlers have decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga river. Unprecedented scenes. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/Z2i6aQAfIL — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) May 30, 2023

“इन मेडलों को हम गंगा में बहाने जा रहे हैं।” “We are going to immerse these medals into the Ganges.” The most heartbreaking thing you will read today. A nation has let down its brightest. The government must wake up & act morally, for once. https://t.co/KISzRgdjWA — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 30, 2023

Beyond the fact that their protest interferes with agenda.

Beyond the fact that they have won you medals.

Beyond the politics of all of it.

There are women appealing to you for help against systematic sexual harassment.

That deserves attention, and respect. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 30, 2023

