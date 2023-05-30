Sports

Wrestlers' Protest: 'Heartbreaking', Twitter reacts after grapplers threaten to immerse medals in Ganga river

Top Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh and took their protest against WFI to the holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, where they threatened to immerse their Olympic and world medals in the Ganga river.

FP Sports May 30, 2023 21:34:13 IST
Wrestlers' Protest: 'Heartbreaking', Twitter reacts after grapplers threaten to immerse medals in Ganga river

Leading wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia head back from Har-Ki-Pauri in Haridwar after deferring their decision to immerse their medals in the Ganga river. PTI

Leading wrestlers took their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to Haridwar on Tuesday threatening to immerse their Olympic and World Championships medals in the Ganga river if justice was not delivered in the sexual harassment case.

Following an intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait and other khap elders however, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh and others decided against taking the drastic step at Har-Ki-Pauri in the holy city in Uttarakhand and deferred it by another five days.

‘At least some sportspersons are getting respect’: Sakshee Malikkh’s on CSK’s IPL win

Related Articles

Wrestlers'

Wrestlers' protest: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's comments on our medals demeaning, say grapplers

Wrestlers'

'Ready for lie-detector test, if wrestlers are also ready for it': WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The country’s top wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month against under-fire WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused to sexually harassing several female athletes including a minor. While the Delhi Police has since filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan, who also happens to be a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, he maintains his innocence on the matter.

The wrestlers have also insisted they will “fast unto death” at India Gate in New Delhi if Brij Bhushan isn’t arrested soon.

The wrestlers’ move to immerse their hard-earned medals in the Ganga was met with a variety of reactions on social media, which we take a look at in further detail below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 30, 2023 21:51:52 IST

TAGS:

also read

Wrestlers' protest: Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat supporters stopped, arrested
Sports

Wrestlers' protest: Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat supporters stopped, arrested

Protesting wrestlers and supporters were barred from marching towards the new Parliament as part of the 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat'.

Wrestlers Protest: UWW condemns grapplers' detention, threatens to suspend WFI if elections are not held
Sports

Wrestlers Protest: UWW condemns grapplers' detention, threatens to suspend WFI if elections are not held

“UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far," said UWW.

Wrestlers protest: Decision by khap leaders ‘could hurt the nation,’ says Vinesh Phogat
Sports

Wrestlers protest: Decision by khap leaders ‘could hurt the nation,’ says Vinesh Phogat

The wrestlers, who have been agitating at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since 23 April, have set Sunday, 21 May, as the deadline for the khap mahapanchayat to decide on taking the agitation forward.