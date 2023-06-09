The Delhi Police filed an action taken report (ATR) before a court on a plea seeking an FIR against wrestlers for allegedly making “false allegations” against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for indulging in hate speech.

In the video provided by the complainant, the wrestlers are not seen raising slogans and no hate speech offence is made out, the police said. The Delhi Police urged the court to dismiss the application.

The court listed the plea for further arguments on 7 July.

On 25 May, the court had sought an ATR from the police on the complaint against protesting wrestlers.

The application was filed against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on behalf of one Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, who claims to be the national chief of ‘Atal Jan Party’.

The trio have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers. One of them included a minor but that was reportedly overturned after it emerged the athlete in question was an adult at the time of the alleged incident.

The father of the minor wrestler told news agency PTI that he deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment because they wanted to get back at him for the perceived injustice against the girl.

“It’s better that truth comes out now instead of court,” he said to PTI when asked why he is changing his story now. “Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter’s defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake,” he said.

The father clarified his daughter had been wronged when a decision went against her during trials in Lucknow. He blamed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the referee’s decision.

“I was filled with rage my child’s one-year hard work had gone down the drain because of that referee’s decision in final and I decided to take revenge,” he said referring to the U-17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow.

With the minor’s allegation of sexual harassment, Brij Bhushan was also under the POCSO Act which carries a seven year jail term. But with the admission, Brij Bhushan could get prison term for a maximum two years if he’s found guilty.

Delhi Police, who have recorded statements of over 200 people in this case, are expected to file a chargesheet by 15 June, as per the assurance given by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to the wrestlers. The wrestlers agreed to suspend their protest until then.

