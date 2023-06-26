India’s top wrestlers who had been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) outgoing president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh since 23 April have now announced that their fight for justice will now continue in the court and not on roads.

The announcement was made by Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on their Twitter accounts.

“In this case, the protest will continue till we get justice but it (fight) will be in court and not on the road,” the statement read.

“Regarding the reform in WFI, the election process, as promised, has begun. We will wait for the fulfilment of promises made by the government regarding the July 11 elections.”

Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, who are unwilling to give up their clamour for justice, meanwhile also announced that they have decided to take a break from social media for a few days.

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat shared an undated later on the social media explaining that the protesting wrestlers never demanded exemption from Asian Games trials, rather they had just requested for time till August for preparations.

This came after the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) ad-hoc panel exempted the six protesting wrestlers from taking part in initial trials for Asia Games 2023. They will now only participate in a one-bout trial in August.

The move was then criticised by Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt who questioned why such a decision was not taken for other top wrestlers.

Vinesh has alleged that Dutt put on pressure on wrestlers to not join the protest.

“You (Dutt) had scared wrestlers that’s why they did not come in the second protest (from April 23). You put pressure on them that they will lose their jobs. People told us that they were with us but they have compulsions that they can’t come,” Vinesh said.

“I will tell you why you are doing this. Brij Bhushan might have offered you the post of WFI President and that’s why you have sided with him.”

The wrestlers have accused WFI chief Singh of sexual harassment against seven women wrestlers including a minor. The minor has since withdrawn her complaint claiming it to be false.

The Delhi police had filed chargesheet against Singh on 15 June and further investigation in the case is going on.

