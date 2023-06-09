Dismissing the reports of a compromise between the protesting wrestlers and the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Bajrang Punia on Friday reiterated the demand for Singh’s arrest and accused him of using his influence to set a false narrative.

The Delhi police on Friday took wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, Punia’s wife, to Singh’s official residence to recreate the sequence of events that led to the sexual harassment of which he has been accused.

“At 1.30 pm women officers took Sangeeta Phogat to Brij Bhushan’s official residence in Delhi. They were there for half an hour. They asked her to recreate the scene and recall the places where she faced harassment,” a PTI report quoted sources as saying.

However, after Sangeeta was seen at Singh’s residence, there were reports of the wrestlers trying to settle the issues with him.

Punia took to Twitter quickly to deny the claims and accused Singh of running a false narrative and harassing the wrestlers.

महिला पहलवान पुलिस इन्वेस्टीगेशन के लिए क्राइम साईट पर गयीं लेकिन मीडिया में चलाया कि वे समझौता करने गई हैं। बृजभूषण की यही ताक़त है. वह बाहुबल,राजनीतिक ताक़त और झूठे नैरेटिव चलवाकर महिला पहलवानों को परेशान कर रहा है। उसकी गिरफ़्तारी ज़रूरी है। पुलिस की हमें तोड़ने की कोशिश। — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 9, 2023

One of the other faces of the protest, Vinesh Phogat also took to Twitter to rebuke the reports of a compromise between them and Singh.

बृजभूषण की यही ताक़त है. वह अपने बाहुबल, राजनीतिक ताक़त और झूठे नैरेटिव चलवाकर महिला पहलवानों को परेशान करने में लगा हुआ है, इसलिए उसकी गिरफ़्तारी ज़रूरी है. पुलिस हमें तोड़ने की बजाए उसको गिरफ़्तार कर ले तो इंसाफ़ की उम्मीद हैं वरना नहीं। महिला पहलवान पुलिस इन्वेस्टीगेशन के… — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) June 9, 2023

The Delhi Police also used their Social Media to clear the air on the rumours.

महिला पहलवान के ब्रज भूषण सिंह के घर जाने वाली बात पर ग़लत खबरें चल रहीं है । कृपया अफ़वाहों पर ध्यान ना दें । दिल्ली पुलिस की तरफ़ से महिला पहलवान को भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ कार्यालय तफ़तीश के विषय में ले जाया गया था । — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) June 9, 2023

The Delhi Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh is likely to submit in the court its investigation report in the two cases registered against him by next week, officials said on Wednesday.

As part of its investigation, the SIT has questioned more than 180 people, the Delhi Police officials said.

Top wrestlers of the country, including Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had been protesting against Singh and demanding his arrest for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers, including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and agreed to suspend their agitation till 15 June after he assured them that a charge sheet against Singh will be filed by then and WFI elections will be held by the end of the month.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh.

With PTI inputs

