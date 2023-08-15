Wrestler Vinesh Phogat withdraws from Asian Games due to knee injury, will undergo surgery
Vinesh Phogat took to social media to share the news of her being ruled out of the Asian Games.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday announced that she will miss the Asian Games in Hangzhou due to a knee injury that she sustained on Sunday (13 August).
“Hi everyone! I wanted to share an extremely sad piece of news. A couple of days ago, on 13th August 2023, I injured my left knee in training. After doing scans and examinations, the doctor has said that unfortunately, surgery is the only way for me to recover,” she posted on X.
— Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 15, 2023
“I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games,” Vinesh added.
The Asian Games is scheduled to take place in China’s Hangzhou from 23 September to 8 October.
