Wrestler Ritika Phogat, cousin of Geeta and Babita, dies after alleged suicide; cops begin investigation
According to Haryana police, Ritika was upset after a defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan and this could've been the reason behind the suicide.
Wrestler Ritika Phogat, cousin sister of Geeta and Babita Phogat, died by alleged suicide on Wednesday.
"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on 17 March. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation is underway, says Ram Singh Bishnoi, DSP, Charkhi Dadri to ANI.
According to a report in NDTV, Ritika was found dead at the home of her uncle and legendary wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat late on Monday.
Both Geeta and Babita Phogat took to Twitter to express shock and paid condolences.
"Ritika was a promising wrestler. I don't know why she has taken such a step. Winning and losing are part of athlete's life, one shouldn't take such a drastic step," Geeta tweeted.
भगवान मेरी छोटी बहन मेरे मामा की लड़की रितिका की आत्मा को शांति दे। मेरे परिवार के लिए बहुत ही दुख की घड़ी है। रितिका बहुत ही होनहार पहलवान थी पता नहीं क्यों उसने ऐसा कदम उठाया। हार-जीत खिलाड़ी के जीवन का हिस्सा होता है हमें ऐसा कोई क़दम नहीं उठाना चाहिये 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/RQFhM1jVpi
— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) March 18, 2021
भगवान रितिका की आत्मा को शांति दे। यह समय पूरे परिवार के लिए बहुत ही दुख की घड़ी है। आत्महत्या कोई समाधान नहीं है। हार और जीत दोनों जीवन के महत्वपूर्ण पहलू हैं। हारने वाला एक दिन जीतता भी जरूर है। संघर्ष ही सफलता की कुंजी है संघर्षों से घबराकर ऐसा कोई कदम नहीं उठाना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/ecb4DztyC4
— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) March 18, 2021
