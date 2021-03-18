Wrestler Ritika Phogat, cousin of Geeta and Babita, dies after alleged suicide; cops begin investigation

According to Haryana police, Ritika was upset after a defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan and this could've been the reason behind the suicide.

Wrestler Ritika Phogat, cousin sister of Geeta and Babita Phogat, died by alleged suicide on Wednesday.

According to Haryana police, Ritika was upset after a defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan and this could've been the reason behind the suicide.

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on 17 March. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation is underway, says Ram Singh Bishnoi, DSP, Charkhi Dadri to ANI.

According to a report in NDTV, Ritika was found dead at the home of her uncle and legendary wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat late on Monday.

Both Geeta and Babita Phogat took to Twitter to express shock and paid condolences.

"Ritika was a promising wrestler. I don't know why she has taken such a step. Winning and losing are part of athlete's life, one shouldn't take such a drastic step," Geeta tweeted.