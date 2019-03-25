Wrestlemania 35: WWE announce first-ever all-female main event involving Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch

It's a widely known fact that World Wrestling Entertainment has a long and chequered history of misogyny behind it, but the nearly 70-year-old organisation appeared to take a few important steps in the right direction on Monday, announcing that the main event at Wrestlemania 35 would be an all-female affair for the first time in the history of the WWE.

"For the first time in WWE history, a women’s match will be the main event of WrestleMania as the RAW Women’s Championship Match featuring Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch will take place on Sunday, 7 April, in front of a capacity crowd at MetLife Stadium and streaming live on WWE Network around the world, " read a statement released by the WWE on their official website.

The event in question will feature former UFC fighter and Olympic bronze medallist Ronda Rousey, who will defend her RAW title in a triple-threat battle. Rousey, who left the world of MMA in 2018, has quickly become one of the WWE's major attractions and has been involved in a number of key rivalries over the past few months. Rousey's extensive involvement in key plotlines has been indicative of the WWE's attempts to put highlight the work done by their female athletes, an endeavour that they began in earnest back in 2016.

"At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, WWE re-branded the Divas Division the Women’s Division and unveiled a new Women’s Championship title. Since that time, the women’s evolution has placed a greater spotlight on WWE’s female Superstars, including more prominent storylines and deeper character development that showcases their athleticism, charisma and star power," said the statement, adding, "last October, WWE held it’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, in front of a sold-crowd and millions more watching on WWE Network."

Rousey and Lynch have enjoyed a captivating rivalry in recent weeks, and the possibility of the pair headlining Wrestlemania always seemed likely. However, with rumours of Rousey's impending departure from the WWE making headlines and Kofi Kingston launching a bid for a title, not many were expecting it to happen so soon, and the match-up will be a pleasant surprise for Wrestlemania viewers.

