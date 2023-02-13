UP Warriorz, WPL Auction 2023: Full list of players bought by UPW, complete squad
WPL Auction 2023, UP Warriorz (UPW): A complete list of players acquired by UP Warriorz at the WPL auction in Mumbai with complete squad.
UP Warriorz opened their account at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction with the purchase of England’s Sophie Ecclestone. The Lucknow-based franchise went on to acquire a lot of other top players.
Each team has a total purse of Rs 12 crore and is required to buy a minimum of 15 or a maximum of 18 players including six foreign players.
Players bought by UP Warriorz at WPL Auction 2023:
Sophie Ecclestone: Rs 1.8 crore
Deepti Sharma: Rs 2.6 crore
Tahlia McGrath: Rs 1.4 crore
Shabnim Ismail: Rs 1 crore
Alyssa Healy: Rs 70 lakh
Anjali Srvani: Rs 55 lakh
Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rs 40 lakh
Parshavi Chopra: Rs 10 lakh
Shweta Sehrawat: Rs 40 lakh
S Yashasri: Rs 10 lakh
Purse remaining: Rs 2.95 crore
