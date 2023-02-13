Sports

UP Warriorz opened their account at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) player auction with the purchase of England’s Sophie Ecclestone. The Lucknow-based franchise went on to acquire a lot of other top players.

Each team has a total purse of Rs 12 crore and is required to buy a minimum of 15 or a maximum of 18 players including six foreign players.

Players bought by UP Warriorz at WPL Auction 2023:

Sophie Ecclestone: Rs 1.8 crore

Deepti Sharma: Rs 2.6 crore

Tahlia McGrath: Rs 1.4 crore

Shabnim Ismail: Rs 1 crore

Alyssa Healy: Rs 70 lakh

Anjali Srvani: Rs 55 lakh

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rs 40 lakh

Parshavi Chopra: Rs 10 lakh

Shweta Sehrawat: Rs 40 lakh

S Yashasri: Rs 10 lakh

Purse remaining: Rs 2.95 crore

