Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia went out of the gold medal run of the World Wrestling Championship 2022 on Saturday when the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist lost to USA’s Yianni Diakomihalis in Belgrade.

Bajrang, however, entered the repechage round and will compete for the bronze on Sunday after Diamkomihamlis qualified for the gold medal match.

The 28-year-old Indian wrestler lost by technical superiority to the 23-year-old American in the quarterfinal. Earlier in the pre-quarters, Bajrang overcame Cuba’s Alejandro Valdes 5-4 after trailing 0-2 early in the bout. The Indian, however, suffered a cut on his head as he grappled to level the score 2-2. The bout was paused for a few minutes, in compliance with UWW bleeding rules, as Bajrang’s cut was treated and bandaged by the medical officials present at the venue.

Bajrang was the brightest medal hope for India at the ongoing World Championships after Ravi Kumar Dahiya suffered a humiliating defeat in the pre-quarters of the 57kg to Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev on Friday. Ravi couldn’t make it to the repechage round as Abdullaev lost in the quarterfinals.

Sagar Jaglan reaches bronze medal match

Meanwhile 74kg wrestler Sagar Jaglan has reached the bronze medal match after the 18-year-old Indian defeated Mongolia’s Suldkhuu Olonbayar 7-3 in the second round of repechage.

Jaglan will face Iran’s Yones Emami in the final later on Saturday evening.

Earlier Jaglan qualified for the repechage on Friday after USA’s Kyle Dake reached the gold match while defeating the Indian 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

So far, India have won one medal at the Worlds in Vinesh Phogat’s bronze medal.

