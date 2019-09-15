World Wrestling Championships 2019: Yogeshwar Dutt backs 'experienced' Sushil Kumar to perform well in ongoing tournament

New Delhi: Olympic bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt has backed three-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Sushil Kumar to go all the way in the ongoing World Wrestling Championships.

Sushil is returning to the UWW World Senior Wrestling Championships after a gap of eight years, and Yogeshwar stressed on the 36-year-old's vast experience.

"Sushil ji is one of the most experienced wrestlers right now. He has won two Olympic medals and one World Championship gold medal, that itself speaks a lot about him. His experience will help him a lot in this World Championship," said Dutt.

Dutt also added that he expected a lot from other wrestlers as well, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

"I've a lot of expectations from our wrestlers especially Bajrang, Sushil, Sakshi and Vinesh. Over the past few years, our performance has been really good. We’ve won medals in different tournaments through the year and I have high hopes," he said.

"This World Championship is a great chance for us to win maximum Olympic quotas," he added.

"The entire team has worked really hard and if they finish in the top six and get Olympic quotas, they'll get ample time to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and work on their shortcomings with a free mind," Yogeshwar continued.

Indian wrestlers look to improve on Day 2

India had a disappointing start to the tournament in the Greco-Roman wrestling category as none of the athletes managed to win a round.

Asian Championship silver medallist Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sagar (63kg), and Manjeet (55kg) went down in their opening bouts without registering a single point whereas Yogesh (72kg) gave his all before suffering a narrow defeat.

Indian wrestlers will look to put up a better show on Sunday as they start their campaign in the Round of 32 as the action in Greco-Roman category continues. In 67kg, Manish will take the mat against Bulgaria’s Deyvid Dimitrov.

Sunil Kumar (87kg), who won a silver medal at the Asian Championships in April, will look to continue his good form against USA’s Josef Patrick Rau while Ravi Kumar will meet Taipei’s Cheng.