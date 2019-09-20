World Wrestling Championships 2019: Bajrang Punia clinches bronze with sensational comeback; Ravi Dahiya beats Reza Atri Nagarchi

Nur-Sultan: Bajrang Punia on Friday bagged the bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Punia defeated Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir 8-7 to clinch the medal in the 65 kg weight category.

The wrestler was trailing 2-6 in the match, but he was able to come back from behind to register a win in the match.

"Bajrang wins bronze! Our #TOPSAthlete wrestler @BajrangPunia wins the bronze medal in the men's 65 kg following an 8-7 win over Tulga Tumur Ochir after trailing 2-6. This is his 3rd world C'ship medal. He had already clinched an #OlympicQuota. @RijijuOffice," SAI Media tweeted.

The 25-year-old had secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday after an impressive 8-1 win over North Korea's Jong Son in the tournament.

On Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the upcoming global games.

Phogat had booked her place in the 53kg category. She had bagged back-to-back gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In the 2018 Asian Games, she had clinched a gold medal in the 50kg category.

Ravi Dahiya stuns Reza Atri Nagarchi

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya on Friday claimed a bronze medal on his debut World Championships by stunning Asian Champion Reza Atri Nagarchi of Iran.

Dahiya defeated his fancied rival 6-3 in the bronze medal bout of the men's 57kg freestyle category.