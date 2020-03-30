You are here:
World Swimming federation FINA happy with new Tokyo Olympics dates in spite of clash with World Championships in Japan

Sports The Associated Press Mar 30, 2020 19:43:25 IST

The governing body of swimming welcomed the new Tokyo Olympic dates without giving any detail of how to reschedule its own world championships in Japan next year.

Representational image. Reuters

FINA’s biennial worlds were planned for 16 July - 1 August, 2021, in Fukuoka. That slot is now taken by the Tokyo Olympics.

FINA says knowing the Olympic dates “is very helpful to federations and athletes everywhere."

The governing body of track quickly committed to pushing back its world championships to 2022. But FINA has the added complication of the 2022 Commonwealth Games because many top swimmers compete in both events.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 19:43:25 IST

