Sports

World Sports Journalists Day 2021: Sportspersons, politicians extend wishes, appreciate sports journalists' work

The occassion marks the anniversary of the International Sports Press Association, which was established on 2 July 1924 at the Summer Olympics in Paris

FP Trending July 02, 2021 16:49:23 IST
World Sports Journalists Day 2021: Sportspersons, politicians extend wishes, appreciate sports journalists' work

Representational Image. Image credits: pxfuel.com

World Sports Journalists Day is celebrated on 2 July every year in order to recognise the efforts of sports journalists. The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) was established on this day in 1924 at the Summer Olympics in Paris. The anniversary of this association is also celebrated on this day.

AIPS, the founding organisation of the World Sports Journalists Day which turns 97 this year, extended its greetings to sports journalists around the world. They shared the link to a virtual event for celebrating World Sports Journalists Day in a tweet.

Olympic gold medalist Sergey Bubka, the Ukrainian-Soviet pole vaulter sent his best wishes to sports journalists and said that they play an important role in the development of sports during these challenging times.


India is also celebrating World Sports Journalists Day, with eminent figures celebrating sports journalists and their work.

Tweeting about this day, Hockey India wrote, “To all of you who connect us and make us fall in love with sports, we wish you a very Happy World Sports Journalists Day”.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju extended wishes to sports journalists." Media is a critical stakeholder in ensuring the growth of the sports sector. Let's all work together to create a sporting nation," he said on Twitter.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot sent his greetings to sports journalists on this occasion. He said that they have an immense contribution in recognising sporting talent from rural areas.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Haryana and Hockey player Sandeep Singh also wished a happy World Sports Journalists Day to those journalists and media organisations who have taken the achievements of players to the world.

The official account of the Government of Punjab said that they salute the services of sports journalists who share information with sports enthusiasts.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar thanked sports journalists for their support and for "being the irreplaceable bridge between sports and fans around the world."

President of the Delhi Football Association Shaji Prabhakaran tweeted that sports journalists are doing incredible work. Highlighting the kind of stories covered by journalists, Prabhakaran thanked them.

Sports producer Joy Bhattacharjya shared the names and works of the sports journalists he admired on the occasion.

Cricketer Krishnappa Gowtham said that journalists have played a huge role in his career. He said that they have pushed him to do better and applauded him.

Speaking about the negative stories, Gowtham insisted that they motivated him to do better. Wishing them on this day, Gowtham thanked sports journalists for being invested in both the sports and its players.

Appreciating sports journalists, cricketer RP Singh said that sportspersons have been benefited from the work of journalists, especially early in their career and when they have struggled.

Cricketer Navdeep Saini also congratulated sports journalists on this day.

Updated Date: July 02, 2021 16:49:23 IST

TAGS:

also read

Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi urges people to shed vaccine hesitancy, not believe in rumours
India

Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi urges people to shed vaccine hesitancy, not believe in rumours

Modi also hailed Milkha Singh's contribution to Indian sports and said he will always cherish his interactions with the athlete

Can't say Delhi 'exaggerated' oxygen needs four times: AIIMS' Randeep Guleria on interim report; all you need to know
India

Can't say Delhi 'exaggerated' oxygen needs four times: AIIMS' Randeep Guleria on interim report; all you need to know

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria who headed the SC panel report on Delhi's oxygen needs, said the report is an interim one, and "oxygen needs are dynamic and change from day to day"

UP Assembly Election: Samajwadi Party will form an alliance with small parties, says Akhilesh Yadav
Politics

UP Assembly Election: Samajwadi Party will form an alliance with small parties, says Akhilesh Yadav

Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also said that the people of Uttar Pradesh want change now, and they will vote for it in the UP Assembly Election 2022