World Sports Journalists Day 2021: Sportspersons, politicians extend wishes, appreciate sports journalists' work

World Sports Journalists Day is celebrated on 2 July every year in order to recognise the efforts of sports journalists. The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) was established on this day in 1924 at the Summer Olympics in Paris. The anniversary of this association is also celebrated on this day.

AIPS, the founding organisation of the World Sports Journalists Day which turns 97 this year, extended its greetings to sports journalists around the world. They shared the link to a virtual event for celebrating World Sports Journalists Day in a tweet.

Happy World Sports Journalists Day to all of our colleagues in every corner of the globe.

AIPS is 97 years old today!

Join our celebration of #WorldSportsJournalistsDay at 2pm CET today on Zoom. Register here: https://t.co/wziR8XTUtK pic.twitter.com/CRVh5D5GAn — AIPS Media (@AIPSmedia) July 2, 2021

Olympic gold medalist Sergey Bubka, the Ukrainian-Soviet pole vaulter sent his best wishes to sports journalists and said that they play an important role in the development of sports during these challenging times.

World Sports Journalists Day! Sincere congratulations and best wishes to everyone who dedicated their lives to this great and important mission. You play a special role for the development of sport especially during these challenging times.@iocmedia @AIPSmedia @worldolympians pic.twitter.com/PNKXDe29VL — Sergey Bubka (@sergey_bubka) July 2, 2021



India is also celebrating World Sports Journalists Day, with eminent figures celebrating sports journalists and their work.

Tweeting about this day, Hockey India wrote, “To all of you who connect us and make us fall in love with sports, we wish you a very Happy World Sports Journalists Day”.

To all of you who connect us and make us fall in love with sports, we wish you a very Happy World Sports Journalists Day. ✍️ We hope to see you all back in the stadiums soon. ️#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/RFcZwagwPZ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 2, 2021

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju extended wishes to sports journalists." Media is a critical stakeholder in ensuring the growth of the sports sector. Let's all work together to create a sporting nation," he said on Twitter.

I extend my best wishes to all our sports journalists on the occasion of World Sports Journalists Day. Media is a critical stakeholder in ensuring the growth of the sports sector. Let's all work together to create a sporting nation. #Cheer4India#WorldSportsJournalistsDay pic.twitter.com/xp4ALqnrfQ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 2, 2021

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot sent his greetings to sports journalists on this occasion. He said that they have an immense contribution in recognising sporting talent from rural areas.

Greetings to all sports journalists on World Sports Journalists Day. Sports journalists play a significant role in reporting about sports events & players. Their contribution in recognising sporting talent from remote areas has been immense. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 2, 2021

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister of Haryana and Hockey player Sandeep Singh also wished a happy World Sports Journalists Day to those journalists and media organisations who have taken the achievements of players to the world.

#WorldSportsJournalistsDay

Happy world sports journalists day to all the sports journalists and media organizations who take the achievements of the sports to the whole world. pic.twitter.com/JpSDQGD1Jb — Sandeep Singh (@flickersingh) July 2, 2021

The official account of the Government of Punjab said that they salute the services of sports journalists who share information with sports enthusiasts.

On World Sports Journalists Day, Government of Punjab salutes and honours the services of sports journalists who present information on national and international sports to the sports aficionados. pic.twitter.com/VURHCRBaaU — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) July 2, 2021

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar thanked sports journalists for their support and for "being the irreplaceable bridge between sports and fans around the world."

Happy #WorldSportsJournalistsDay!

Thank you for your constant support and for being the irreplaceable bridge between sports and fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/xkrDCi4fCZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 2, 2021

President of the Delhi Football Association Shaji Prabhakaran tweeted that sports journalists are doing incredible work. Highlighting the kind of stories covered by journalists, Prabhakaran thanked them.

#WorldSportsJournalistsDay Sports journalists are doing incredible work. Those incredible stories - life changing moments of sportsmen, innumerable failures to ultimate success, life of a champion, issues, challenges, etc does inspire all of us.

My big thanks. Keep inspiring. — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) July 2, 2021

Sports producer Joy Bhattacharjya shared the names and works of the sports journalists he admired on the occasion.

It's World Sports Journalists Day, a great time to remember the many Indian sports journalists I've admired & followed over the years. Have to start with one I regard as the Serena/Sachin of Indian sports journalism, Sharda Ugra, who can slay you with both style & substance. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 2, 2021

Cricketer Krishnappa Gowtham said that journalists have played a huge role in his career. He said that they have pushed him to do better and applauded him.

Speaking about the negative stories, Gowtham insisted that they motivated him to do better. Wishing them on this day, Gowtham thanked sports journalists for being invested in both the sports and its players.

Journalists have played a huge role in my cricket career. At every juncture you’ll have applauded me, pushed me to do better & the negative comments/stories work as motivation. Thank You for staying invested in sports and sportspersons. Happy International Sports Journalists Day pic.twitter.com/Rd4ykL9Ept — Krishnappa Gowtham (@gowthamyadav88) July 2, 2021

Appreciating sports journalists, cricketer RP Singh said that sportspersons have been benefited from the work of journalists, especially early in their career and when they have struggled.

It is because of sports journalists' efforts, especially during our struggling days and early times, we have benefited by their work. Keep doing good work guys. #sportsjournalistsday — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 2, 2021

Cricketer Navdeep Saini also congratulated sports journalists on this day.