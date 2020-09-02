World Rugby cancels Hamilton and Sydney legs of Sevens World Series involving Australia and New Zealand
World Rugby announced that the New Zealand and Australian events would be canceled in 2021 and it planned to start the annual series with events in Hong Kong and Singapore in April.
New Zealand Rugby says its supports the decision to cancel the Hamilton and Sydney legs of the Sevens World Series in January because of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
World Rugby announced that the New Zealand and Australian events would be canceled in 2021 and it planned to start the annual series with events in Hong Kong and Singapore in April.
“We continue to closely monitor the ongoing and dynamic global situation with COVID-19 and the health and well being of the rugby community and the wider public remains sacrosanct,” World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper said.
“While it is disappointing not to be able to go ahead with the series events in New Zealand and Australia ... we are working very hard together with all host organizations, participating unions and other stakeholders to bring a safe, secure and highly impactful return to action as soon as possible.”
New Zealand and Australia have each closed international borders during the pandemic and imposed quarantines on returning travelers among other community restrictions.
NZR’s head of professional rugby, Chris Lendrum, said World Rugby’s decision was sensible and “we understand and support the decision to cancel.”
World Rugby canceled the remaining tournaments of the 2020 world series in March and later awarded the men’s and women’s titles to New Zealand, which was leading both series.
Planning continues for a Olympic repechage final qualification event in the first half of 2021. With 21 of the 24 teams already qualified for the Olympic rugby sevens competition in Tokyo, the remaining two women’s and one men’s spots will be determined at the last qualification event.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
DMRC to cut employees' allowances by 50% citing 'adverse financial condition' due to COVID-19 pandemic
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suffered losses of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services on 22 March due to COVID-19
US Open 2020: Setback for Kim Clijsters after she pulls out of Western and Southern Open due to abdominal injury
The 37-year-old Clijsters came out of retirement this year and the US Open will be her first Grand Slam tournament since she competed at Flushing Meadows in 2012.
Western & Southern Open: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray irked by exclusion of Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien
Neither Argentina's Pella or Bolivian Dellien has tested positive for coronavirus since their fitness trainer Juan Manuel Galvan tested positive on Monday. But the pair has been sent into quarantine.