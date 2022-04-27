It is not the first time this season Swiatek has withdrawn from a tournament due to fatigue — she pulled out of the Charleston event in early April.

Women's tennis world number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to begin on Thursday saying her "body needs rest" after a hectic schedule.

The 20-year-old Pole — who became number one earlier this month on the retirement of Ashleigh Barty — has won the last four tournaments she has played, the latest a straight sets demolition of Aryna Sabalenka last Sunday.

It is not the first time this season she has withdrawn from a tournament due to fatigue — she pulled out of the Charleston event in early April.

🎾Unfortunately my team and I decided that I need to withdraw from Madrid. I hope to see you next year.

🎾Razem z moim teamem zdecydowaliśmy, że niestety wycofam się z turnieju w Madrycie. pic.twitter.com/SQ4lJUwhPd — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) April 27, 2022

"After intense last weeks and winning 4 titles in a row it's time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven't had a chance to handle it properly," she wrote in a statement posted on her Twitter account.

"I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well and that's why, unfortunately, I have to withdraw from the Madrid Open.

"My body needs rest."

Swiatek added she looked forward to competing in the upcoming Rome tournament — which starts on May 9 — and the French Open which she won in 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.