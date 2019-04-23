Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

World No 6 Kevin Anderson set to miss entirety of clay court season due to chronic elbow injury

Sports Agence France-Presse Apr 23, 2019 21:48:14 IST

Paris: South African world number six Kevin Anderson announced Tuesday that he will miss the clay court season, including the French Open, due to injury.

World No 6 Kevin Anderson set to miss entirety of clay court season due to chronic elbow injury

File image of Kevin Anderson. Reuters

"I want to let you all know that I will, unfortunately, be missing the clay season this year," Anderson, 32, tweeted, citing the need to "rest and rehab" a chronic elbow injury.

"I will keep working hard each day to get ready for grass," he added.

The towering Anderson, Wimbledon runner-up last year who is known for his big serve, pulled out of Indian Wells in March because of the painful right elbow.

"I'm very disappointed to be missing Estoril, Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros. But I know this is the right decision for the long term in my career," he tweeted.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 21:48:14 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement