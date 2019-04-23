World No 6 Kevin Anderson set to miss entirety of clay court season due to chronic elbow injury

Paris: South African world number six Kevin Anderson announced Tuesday that he will miss the clay court season, including the French Open, due to injury.

"I want to let you all know that I will, unfortunately, be missing the clay season this year," Anderson, 32, tweeted, citing the need to "rest and rehab" a chronic elbow injury.

"I will keep working hard each day to get ready for grass," he added.

The towering Anderson, Wimbledon runner-up last year who is known for his big serve, pulled out of Indian Wells in March because of the painful right elbow.

"I'm very disappointed to be missing Estoril, Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros. But I know this is the right decision for the long term in my career," he tweeted.

