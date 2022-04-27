World No. 3 Alexander Zverev shocked by teenager Holger Rune in Munich
World No. 3 Zverev lost the second-round match, after getting an opening-round bye, lost to the World No. 70 teenager 3-6, 2-6 in one hour 39 minutes on Wednesday.
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was overwhelmed in his first match in the Munich ATP tournament by 18-year-old Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.
The World No. 3 German had been given a bye in the first round of a tournament he won in 2017, 2018, but only lasted in 1 hour 39 minutes in his second-round match against the 70th-ranked Rune.
Rune broke in the second game to lead 3-0. At 5-3 he had six set points. He squandered four set points on unforced errors in the ninth game. Then Zverev saved the fifth with a winner, before Rune converted the sixth by putting away a volley.
Rune again broke at once in the second set and broke again to lead 5-1.
While Rune had won the opening match in each of his last for tournaments, this was the first time this year he had won two matches in a row at an ATP event.
It was also the first time he had beaten a Top 10 player.
Rune, who turns 19 on Friday, will meet either Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 63rd in the world, or American Maxime Cressy, ranked 65th, in the quarter-finals.
