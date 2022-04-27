Sports

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev shocked by teenager Holger Rune in Munich

World No. 3 Zverev lost the second-round match, after getting an opening-round bye, lost to the World No. 70 teenager 3-6, 2-6 in one hour 39 minutes on Wednesday.

April 27, 2022
Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his match against Denmark's Holger Rune at the ATP tennis BMW Open in Munich on Wednesday. AFP

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was overwhelmed in his first match in the Munich ATP tournament by 18-year-old Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The World No. 3 German had been given a bye in the first round of a tournament he won in 2017, 2018, but only lasted in 1 hour 39 minutes in his second-round match against the 70th-ranked Rune.

Rune broke in the second game to lead 3-0. At 5-3 he had six set points. He squandered four set points on unforced errors in the ninth game. Then Zverev saved the fifth with a winner, before Rune converted the sixth by putting away a volley.

Rune again broke at once in the second set and broke again to lead 5-1.

While Rune had won the opening match in each of his last for tournaments, this was the first time this year he had won two matches in a row at an ATP event.

It was also the first time he had beaten a Top 10 player.

Rune, who turns 19 on Friday, will meet either Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 63rd in the world, or American Maxime Cressy, ranked 65th, in the quarter-finals.

April 27, 2022

