World No 2 Rafael Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open due to back problem
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was due to be playing in Rotterdam for the first time since 2009.
Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday that he was pulling out of next week's ATP tournament in Rotterdam to recover from the back problems that hampered him in Australia.
The world number two withdrew from the ATP Cup in Adelaide before the Australian Open, in which he struggled with back pain before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals earlier this month.
"It is with great sadness that I have to forfeit from Rotterdam," Nadal said in a statement from the tournament organisers.
"As most of the fans know, I suffered some back problems in Australia that started in Adelaide and continued during Melbourne.
"We found a temporary solution that allowed me to play without pain in the second week of the tournament. Once I got back to Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they've advised not to play this upcoming week."
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was due to be playing in Rotterdam for the first time since 2009.
His absence leaves Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev as the top seed, with Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev also in the draw.
"I was really looking forward to coming back to Rotterdam and the Netherlands," added Nadal. "I hope to come back and play there soon."
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021 Highlights: Daniil Medvedev beats Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Novak Djokovic in the final
Australian Open 2021 Semi finals: Daniil Medvedev beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in the men's semi-final. He faces eight-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.
Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic closes in on Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal with ninth triumph at Melbourne Park
In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.
Australian Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev powers past Stefanos Tsitsipas into final
Medvedev proved far too strong for Tsitsipas, crushing him 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in front of more than 7,000 noisy fans at Rod Laver Arena to extend his win streak to 20.