World No 2 Daniil Medvedev eases into quarter-finals at Mallorca with straight sets win over Corentin Moutet
Medvedev dropped his opening service game and trailed 0-3 before finding his rhythm and reeling off five straight games. He faced few problems from the Frenchman in the second set to secure his place in the next round.
Santa Ponca: World number two Daniil Medvedev eased into the quarter-finals of the Mallorca grass court event with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Corentin Moutet on Tuesday.
The victory over Moutet improved Medvedev's career record on grass to 19-13. The Russian has previously reached the semi-finals at Eastbourne in 2017 and at Queen’s Club in 2019.
His build-up to Wimbledon, which starts next Monday, will continue with a last-eight meeting with the young Norwegian Casper Ruud.
