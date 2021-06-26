World No 2 Daniil Medvedev beats Sam Querrey in straight sets in Mallorca final to claim first grass-court title
The Russian defeated big-serving Sam Querrey of the United States 6-4, 6-2.
Santa Ponca: World number two Daniil Medvedev claimed his first grass-court title on Saturday in Mallorca, just two days from the start of Wimbledon.
It was also his second title of the year after Marseille and the 11th of his career.
Thank you team!!!🏆@MallorcaChamps pic.twitter.com/35CW7BV4xu
— Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) June 26, 2021
Medvedev, 25, will be looking to reach the second week at Wimbledon for the first time when the Grand Slam tournament starts on Monday.
He has yet to get past the third round at the All England Club.
In the first round he takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff who defeated him in the first round of the Halle grass-court event last week.
